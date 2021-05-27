FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges
FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $294,053.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com