As far as gut-punching losses go, this one is certainly has to be up there. The Sixers seemed to be cruising, up 83-58 with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter, on the way to a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks. Joel Embiid was playing like the best player in the world, Seth Curry was having a career game and a sold-out stadium of Sixers fans could see the path to the Eastern Conference Finals opening back up.