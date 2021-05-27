Cancel
Payments startup SpotOn raises $125M on a unicorn valuation of $1.875B

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePayments startup SpotOn Transact Inc. has raised $125 million in new funding to accelerate product development and expand its market presence. The Series D round was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z. Additional investors included DST Global, 01 Advisors, Dragoneer Investment Group, Franklin Templeton and Mubadala Investment Co. The round was raised on a $1.875 billion valuation, giving SpotOn unicorn status for the first time.

siliconangle.com
