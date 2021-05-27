Remembering Eilat Mazar
Dr. Eilat Mazar (1956–2021), who passed away on May 25, 2021, was archaeology royalty. Her grandfather, Benjamin Mazar, directed excavations at Beth Shearim, Tell Qasile, and, most notably, Jerusalem. He served as Professor of Biblical History and Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for decades—and even became president of the university. Her cousin, Amihai Mazar, also pursued archaeology at the Hebrew University and most recently directed excavations at Tel Rehov.www.biblicalarchaeology.org