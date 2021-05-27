Remembering Eilat Mazar

In a recently circulated audio clip, Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, zt”l, delivering a talk in 1958, shared his concerns about the emerging State of Israel. Rabbi Soloveitchik said, “The Jew has experienced prosecution and brutality. We never had a state, we never had political province. What if we had been a state in the Middle Ages? How would we have acted – just like the feudal lords, or would we have acted different because of Jewish values? Who knows? Now with the State of Israel, the test has come, we are facing the test, will we behave like any other state ethically? Will we restrain ourselves from engaging in certain injustices…which are in conflict with basic Judaic ethics, or will we yield to temptation?”