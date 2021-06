A healthy contingent of Vikings from Gibraltar will head to Rosholt on Thursday after a successful day on Tuesday in Hilbert. For the girls, Betsy Lecy will run in the 1600m and 3200m runs and Nida Zukauskaite will compete in the pole vault. Abbey Fitzgerald won her three events (long, high, and triple jumps) and also qualified in the 200m dash. She toppled the school record in the triple jump. Her jump of 37-5.5 beat the previous record set by Tamara Zak in 1989 by 16.5 inches. Krista Church qualified for sectionals in the 400m.