Milan Beach advertises itself on its website as “family-friendly summer fun,” but there is a group of community members who question the safety of this beach. Ashley Carpenter was spending the day at Milan Beach on July 4, 2020, when a 17-year old boy tragically drowned. She said she and her boyfriend were among a handful of bystanders who dove in the water to search for the body. As this was happening, she said the rest of the beach carried on with their parties and owner Habib Howard continued letting people into the beach.