A middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland moved from UFC 265 and is now set as the main event for an upcoming Fight Night. Hall vs. Strickland is a battle between two of the top-15 ranked middleweights on the UFC roster. The fight was expected to serve as one of the five main-card bouts on the UFC 265 pay-per-view card in August, but instead, the fight was taken off that card and has now been shifted up a week. Hall and Strickland will now meet for five rounds or less in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on July 31, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.