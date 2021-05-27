Cancel
Chicago Fire Finale Recap: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Plus, Did Casey and Brett Finally Get Their Act Together?

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas promised us a cliffhanger, and the Season 9 finale certainly delivers one asthe squad is called to an underwater boat rescue. Severide, Cruz, Capp and Tony attempt to swim a victim out to safety when the boat collapses on top of them, blocking their escape route. Plus, they’re all out of air, and the water is rising above their heads as the episode fades to black. Back on shore, a concerned Stella, Casey and Brett look out at the lake, where the quartet have been underwater for more than 22 minutes.

