Chicago Fire Finale Recap: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy? Plus, Did Casey and Brett Finally Get Their Act Together?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s explosive Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, off you go. No one can say that Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead didn’t go out with a bang — several of them, as a matter of fact, as one warhead after another went off The Day After style. But were all the fireworks ultimately much ado about nothing? Read on, we’ll go over everything that happened in the season-ending “The Beginning,” then you can debate it out in the comments.