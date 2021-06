Just like on Sunday night, Tiziano Crudeli was able to celebrate a lot in the DS 7Gold studio as AC Milan ran out big winners in Turin again. Milan absolutely wiped the floor with Torino, beating them 7-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. They were 2-0 up at the break thanks to Theo Hernandez’s rocket strike and a penalty from Franck Kessie, but that was the calm before the storm in many ways. The Diavolo were 4-0 up just after the hour as Brahim Diaz scored and Theo got his second, before a 12-minute hat-trick from Ante Rebic made it 7-0 and completed an astonishing victory.