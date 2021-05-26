Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodinville, WA

Police Beat: May 10 - May 18

nwnews.com
 13 days ago

LARCENY, SHOP LIFT – 18000 GARDEN WAY NE – On May 15, deputies responded to investigate a report of a shop lift. The suspect stole a backpack while at the same time dropping items apparently stolen from Target. The suspect left before deputies arrived. ASSAULT, SIMPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE – 14500...

www.nwnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodinville, WA
City
Stanwood, WA
City
Bothell, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Police#Seattle Police#Stolen#Traffic Police#Felony Assault#Target#Blk Ne 189th St#Aed#Narcan#Rp#Dwls#Kcso#Shell#Electric Company#Cps Referral#Suspect#Incident#Aggravated Assault#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Search for alleged car prowler at wake still active

Deputies still have an eye out for a man suspected of stealing from the vehicles of people attending a wake at Whitney Bridge Park in February. There have been no major updates in the case since the King County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the man in April, spokesperson Tim Meyer said Thursday.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
King County, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Man dies after helping rescue girlfriend at the Green River on Friday

A 21-year-old man died Friday evening near the Green River Gorge Bridge while helping his girlfriend reach shore, the King County Sheriff’s Office has reported. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 3:30 p.m. that day that the man had gone missing while swimming near the bridge. Deputies and searchers had recovered his body by about 5:20 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Auburn, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Auburn man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Federal Way girl

An Auburn man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Federal Way girl last month. Andre M. Jimerson, 35, turned himself in to Kent Police on May 11. Jimerson is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been accused of handling a gun that went off inside a Federal Way apartment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office documents.
Tukwila, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle

A Tukwila man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly pulling out a gun after attempting to steal a motorcycle in Federal Way on May 4. Dereas S. Kinniebrew, 24, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by King County Superior Court on May 6. After a felony conviction in juvenile court for a residential burglary in February 2013, Kinniebrew was forbidden from possessing any firearms.
Enumclaw, WASeattle Times

Missing swimmer found dead in Green River in Enumclaw

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his girlfriend in the Green River near Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and rescue teams were called to the river after the man’s girlfriend somehow found herself in the water near the Gorge Bridge and started struggling to return to shore, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. Her boyfriend tried to help, but got caught in the water himself, Meyer said.
Washington StateKXL

Man Arrested In Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) – A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested at a New York City airport. Abidemi Rufai appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department last year.