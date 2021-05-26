Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

From France: Milan alerted as asking price for Toulouse winger has been cut

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToulouse have dropped their asking price for winger Amine Adli and AC Milan could finally be enticed to move, according to a report. According to La Provence (via CM.it), Adli is attracting interest not only from Milan but also from Olympique Marseille, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. The Diavolo intend to overcome the competition and in the meantime, Toulouse – who in January asked for €15m for the young forward – have lowered their demands.

sempremilan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulouse#France#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Ligue#Bayer Leverkusen#La Provence#Diavolo#Rossoneri#French#The Champions League#Olympique Marseille#January#Winger Amine Adli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAFrankfort Times

Milan has to wait until final day for Champions League fate

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus will have to wait until the final day of the season to see which two teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Milan, which is bidding to return to Europe’s elite after an eight-year absence, could only draw 0-0 against Cagliari on Sunday to leave it level on points with Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 2-0 at Fiorentina.
UEFAESPN

Toothless Milan blow top-four chance with Cagliari stalemate

May 16 (Reuters) - AC Milan squandered the chance to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came to their rescue in a 0-0 Serie A draw at home to Cagliari on Sunday. Victory over the 16th-placed Sardinians would have assured Milan of a top-four...
UEFAYardbarker

Journalist criticises ‘strangled’ Milan who ‘failed the test’ vs. Cagliari: “A psychological paralysis”

Journalist Paolo Condo has criticised Milan for their failure to put nerves aside and take care of business against Cagliari at San Siro last night. Milan knew they had the opportunity to clinch a top four spot against a side who had secured safety shortly before the game thanks to Benevento dropping points against Crotone, but they were unable to score despite having netted 12 times in the previous three games.
UEFAsempremilan.com

Sky: Milan’s fate in their own hands – celebration and a great market or misery and reflections

AC Milan have six days to prepare for a game that means months of either glory and celebration or anger and reflection. Peppe Di Stefano spoke to Sky Italia (via MilanNews) live from Milanello during the broadcast ‘Il Calcio è Servito’ and remarked that the Rossoneri want to turn the page and think about Atalanta, because they still own their own destiny in their hands.
UEFAFrankfort Times

AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Thursday, only days after he helped Lille win the French league title. Milan said the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Watch: Celtic's Vakoun Bayo powers home 10th goal of the season in France

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo notched his 10th goal of the season in France with Toulouse yesterday in a fine 3-0 win over Caen. Bayo has had a stop-start season with the Ligue 2 club after leaving Celtic on a season-long loan agreement. Despite two goals on his debut, the Ivorian went on a run of 11 games without a goal. Since the turn of 2021, however, Bayo has managed to find the net on eight occasions.
UEFAYardbarker

Milan face worst opponent at the worst time but the cycle could close where it all began

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.
UEFAYardbarker

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
UEFAYardbarker

Fiorentina want to give star striker big pay rise and €80-100m clause to fend off Milan

Fiorentina want to try and fend off interest from AC Milan and other top clubs in striker Dusan Vlahovic and are preparing a contract offer, a report claims. Many outlets are continuing to report that Vlahovic is Milan’s number one target to reinforce the attack this season as the management look for a young centre-forward who can rotate with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and allow the Swede to manage his work load better.
SoccerThe Guardian

Inter fail to knock Juventus out as top-four fight goes the distance

The weekend began with a boxing match. “Let’s get ready to rumble!” roared Romelu Lukaku as he introduced Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martínez to a makeshift ring at Inter’s training ground. The manager and his striker were supposed to be at each other’s throats after an argument during Wednesday’s win...
UEFAYardbarker

Pioli admits Milan ‘lacked choices, quality and rhythm’ against ‘all behind the ball’ Cagliari – video

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has insisted his side lacked the quality and rhythm to break down a Cagliari side who came and parked the bus at San Siro. Milan knew that a win against an already-safe Cagliari side would have been enough to secure a first Champions League berth in over seven years, but they froze under the lights of San Siro and ended up drawing 0-0, meaning a final game shootout remains on Sunday.
UEFAYardbarker

Pioli believes Milan suffered from ‘pressure and tension’ and admits ‘a bit of everything’ went wrong vs. Cagliari

Head coach Stefano Pioli believes his Milan side suffered most from ‘pressure and tension’ which produced a performance lacking in ‘pace and quality’. Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.