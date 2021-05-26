From France: Milan alerted as asking price for Toulouse winger has been cut

AC Milan now face an uphill battle to secure a top four spot after a damaging 0-0 draw at home against Cagliari last night. As La Gazzetta dello Sport writes (via MilanNews), the match against Atalanta will be a real mountain to climb and the Rossoneri will have to win a place in the Champions League by facing their most feared opponent, the only one they have not been able to beat during the management of Pioli.