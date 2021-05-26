From France: Milan alerted as asking price for Toulouse winger has been cut
Toulouse have dropped their asking price for winger Amine Adli and AC Milan could finally be enticed to move, according to a report. According to La Provence (via CM.it), Adli is attracting interest not only from Milan but also from Olympique Marseille, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. The Diavolo intend to overcome the competition and in the meantime, Toulouse – who in January asked for €15m for the young forward – have lowered their demands.sempremilan.com