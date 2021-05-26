GLOBAL INSURANCE PARTNER ALLIANZ, LIME AND BERN INTRODUCE “JOINT ALLIANZ-LIME SAFETY CAMPAIGN” IN FRANCE OFFERING FREE E-SCOOTER TRIAL

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (May 26, 2021) Bern Helmets, respected internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets, for the slopes, water action sports, bicycling, and commuting, today announced it was chosen as the helmet partner for the Joint Allianz-Lime Safety Campaigns, launching initially in France this month. This initiative with Lime, a global leader in shared smart mobility solutions, and Allianz, one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers, provides a code to a free 15-minute ride on a Lime scooter and a certificate to secure a free co-branded Bern Macon 2.0 helmet after consumers have successfully passed an online safety test. Consumers have the chance to pick up their Bern helmet at participating Allianz agent offices in the greater Paris area. Personal accident insurance and liability insurance from Allianz are already included in every Lime ride in France as part of the global strategic partnership between Allianz and Lime.