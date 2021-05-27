Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Swap Meet & Flea Market
The Twenty Second Rice County Steam and Gas Engine Club Swap Meet and Flea Market will be this weekend on their showgrounds located on Highway 3 just south of Northfield. The gates will be open Saturday May 29, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday May 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. You can buy, sell or trade just about anything! The consignment auction will be Saturday morning at 9:00 am and the tractor pull Sunday morning at 9:00 am.krforadio.com