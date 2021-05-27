Cancel
Rice County, MN

Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Swap Meet & Flea Market

By Jerry Groskreutz
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Twenty Second Rice County Steam and Gas Engine Club Swap Meet and Flea Market will be this weekend on their showgrounds located on Highway 3 just south of Northfield. The gates will be open Saturday May 29, 2021 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday May 30, 2021 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. You can buy, sell or trade just about anything! The consignment auction will be Saturday morning at 9:00 am and the tractor pull Sunday morning at 9:00 am.

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Gas Engine#Flea Market#Engine Swap#Swap Meet
