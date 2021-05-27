Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Swap Meet & Flea Market

I bought a used boat last year, and when I was searching then I was astonished at how expensive a used boat was. I looked online and people were asking $15,000 for 20 year old boats in poor condition. I even stopped to look at one here in Duluth where they guy was asking $15k for a 16 foot crestliner built in the late 90's. The bank tried to get a value on it using guidelines and even with stretching some of the options it only came to about $10,000. I figured it was a short term pricing issue, but even a year later the prices have gone even higher.