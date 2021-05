A walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning concluded a dramatic 12-11 victory for the Woodinville High School fastpitch team on Friday, May 21. Earlier in the week, the Bothell Cougars took home the first win of the season. However, after another tough 10-1 loss during a doubleheader on Friday, the Falcons were finally ready to put some points on the board and finish on top.