Earlier this week, CBS Sports began an online series of stories on a topic of endless media fascination — the expanding Nick Saban coaching tree in college football. Some people refer to the second chances that some coaches have received after working with Saban as “the Saban Rehab Program” or “the other Alabama Coaching Clinic” although those references obscure the purpose that Saban has for hiring anyone: he wants people who can help him win. There is definitely a structure to it, and college presidents and athletics directors certainly like hiring candidates who have a direct association with Alabama’s unprecedented success.