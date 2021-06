June 25, 2021 − Chester, PA − Senator John Kane issued the following statement on the 2021-22 budget:. “Today, I voted for the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. This budget does some good things — an additional $300 million for education, increased funding for our roads and bridges, and desperately needed funding for the Department of Human Services to help with the pandemic recovery. It increases funding for every school district in the 9th, and finally allocates over $1 million per year for Delco’s much-needed health department. And it gets money out quickly which, after a year that saw the worst recession in over a decade, Pennsylvanians desperately need.