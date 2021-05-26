Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Another new beer from Sheetz features strawberry and banana milkshake flavor

By Evan Jones ejones@readingeagle.com @E_RJones on Twitter
Reading Eagle
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for summer, Sheetz has unveiled yet another unique beer that will be sold in limited quantities at its convenience stores. The Altoona-based chain announced the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer to date: Project I Scream, Brew Scream. Perfect on a hot day or poured over vanilla ice cream, this handcrafted beer is a strawberry and banana milkshake IPA brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co.

www.readingeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Banana#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Project I Scream#Sheetz Bros#The Goose Island Beer Co#Ipa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Dad’s Day IPA: New Beer from Urban South Brewery to Celebrate Father’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This one is for the dads! Urban South Brewery has released Dad’s Day IPA, a new beer available in honor of Father’s Day this weekend. Sitting at 6.8% ABV, Dad’s Day is a hazy, double dry-hopped IPA brewed with intense Galaxy hops, containing notes of tropical passionfruit and berries. The new brew is currently available for preorder online and will be available for pickup and in person purchase starting today at 12:00 p.m at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom.
Drinksseattlepi.com

Two beer releases from Silver City – a new one and an old fave

A brand new milkshake IPA and a returning favorite hazy IPA. To be clear, Silver City Brewery is not overtly calling it a milkshake IPA, but if it walks like a duck…. I am not sure if there’s an official or universally accepted definition, but if it is branded as an IPA and it incorporates milk sugar (lactose) along with adjunct flavors commonly found in a milkshake, I think that’s a pretty good place to start defining milkshake IPA. By now everyone knows that it is a very polarizing style of beer: some folks love it while others detest it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
WRAL News

TERRA Chips offering new flavors

I have been a fan of TERRA® Chips for a very long time so when they sent me their new flavors to try, I was definitely interested. TERRA® Chips launched three new flavors in early June including Sour Cream & Onion, Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Screamin’ Hot. You can find them at select retailers now.
RecipesRecord-Herald

Creamy strawberry-banana cheesecake salad

Hello! This week’s recipe is a super quick dessert. I have served it just as a side dish also. I love the creamy consistency and the fresh taste of the strawberries and bananas in this dish. If you are looking to cut the calories in this just a bit, you can use the fat free cream cheese and lower fat cool whip. You can also use the sugar free pudding mix and reduced calorie yogurt.
Dublin, OH614now.com

Urban Escape: Seventh Son’s new Getaway Brewing Co. offers a beer-forward vacation from the everyday

Japanese rice lager, South African export stout, and old-world Bohemian Pilsner. What do all the beers in this wide-reaching variety of styles have in common (other than the fact that you’ve likely never heard of them before)? We’ll tell you: Very soon, you’ll be able to drink them all at The Getaway Brewing Co., a wholly original and exciting world travel-themed new drafthouse at 104 N. High St. in Dublin’s Bridge Park.
Escondido, CAtheresandiego.com

Barrel Republic To Unveil New Location In Escondido Featuring Signature High Tech Beer Wall

Eat + Drink The new location offers a memorable experience for guests with a beverage wall by PourMyBeer. The beloved California-based Barrel Republic, known for their iconic exceptional food and self-serve beer wall taps, has unveiled a new location in Escondido. The new location offers a memorable experience for guests with a beverage wall by PourMyBeer, introducing a unique drinking experience for guests, partnering with local craft.
Food & Drinksozaukeepress.com

Strawberries offer a punch of sweet flavor

Strawberry season is here, providing people with a taste of summer. And strawberries — the first fruit of the summer — are a healthy snack, packed with folic acid, potassium and fiber. Fat-free and low in calories, just eight medium-sized strawberries contain 160% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C.
Food & Drinkswbnq.com

Doritos Has Launched a Strawberries and Cream Flavor

Not sure who asked for this but ok. Doritos in the UK has launched a new flavor, Strawberries & Cream. They posted the new flavor on their Instagram page and captioned it, strawberries and cream Doritos, you didn’t ask for them but you’ll definitely want to try them. Definitely the...
Food & Drinksjacksonvillemom.com

Meet the Most Delicious Strawberry Milkshake Ever

Is it just me, or do strawberry milkshakes seem to scream summer? When I think of the perfect summer cool-down treat, I envision all the best moments of childhood wrapped into one sweet and creamy staple made with simple, fresh ingredients and a vibrant rush of flavor! Impress the kids by adding sprinkles or whipped cream on top, and now you’re suddenly Mom of the Year!
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Is Now a Beer

Growing up outside of Philadelphia, one of my fondest teenage memories was walking into Wawa on a hot summer's day and getting a cold carton of Wawa Raspberry Lemonade. Over the ensuing years, plenty has changed: Wawa's lemonades began selling in plastic bottles -- and new flavors emerged: Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Pomegranate Lemonade. Personally, as I got older, I became more likely to grab for a beer -- and thankfully, a few years ago, Wawa began making beer, too.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Chick-fil-A milkshake flavors ranked: Is peach really the best?

As the seasonal peach milkshake returns to the Chick-fil-A menu, it begs the question. What are the best Chick-fil-A milkshake flavors? In this unscientific ranking, FoodSided shares its recommendations on which dessert deserves a second, or third, sip. Chick-fil-A desserts are almost as popular as that iconic Southern style chicken...
Restaurantswooderice.com

The Chinatown Beer Garden Opens This Weekend Featuring Brews, Food and DJs

The Chinatown Beer Garden Opens This Weekend Featuring Brews, Food and DJs. Chinatown has always been bustling with nightlife and restaurants but for the first time last year the neighborhood welcomed their very own beer garden. The Chinatown Beer Garden (210 N. 11th St.) which opened last September is back for the first summer season with the grand opening Friday June 25th.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Upper Pass Beer Company

Notes: A luscious Milk Stout with Rich Malt & Chocolate Tones Brewed with Organic Oats, Cacao Nibs & a touch of our own Fresh Roasted First Branch Cold Brew Coffee. look: 4 | smell: 4 | taste: 4.25 | feel: 4 | overall: 4.25. Want to add milk solids into...
Food & Drinksourcommunitynow.com

Another Year of Beer! The Iconic Brew Hut Turns 26!

We've written about The Brew Hut before for a simple reason: we like beer and it's impossible not to enjoy Colorado's rich brewery tradition without tipping a tricorn hat to iconic Aurora homebrew shop, The Brew Hut. Operated in partnership with the adjacent Dry Dock Brewing Co, the Brew Hut is a go-to destination for craft beer enthusiasts across Colorado. In addition to stocking all of the components required to start operating your own home brewing operation, they're also a supplier of build grains, fermented foods, and plenty of unique beer mix-ins. Visiting the Bew Hut is also a great opportunity to taste some of Dry Dock Brewing's incredible products.
Drinkscanadianbeernews.com

Cannery Brewing Releases HDHC Citra IPA

PENTICTON, BC – Cannery Brewing has announced the latest release in It’s Not Magic, It’s Science, a series of beers that “give our brewing team a chance to explore new techniques in brewing science.”. HDHC Citra IPA (7% abv) was developed in partnership with Hops Connect, and is described as...
Food & Drinkspdxfoodpress.com

Strawberry basil milkshakes and frozen Ding Dong cakes

Find Ding Dongs at all Elephants locations. Pre-order Ding Dong cakes online for pickup or delivery. Picture yourself enjoying beers, burgers, and an excellent view of Mt. Hood from our patio at the foot of the Tilikum bridge. We’re reopening our Flying Elephants at South Waterfront location on Thursday, July 1st!