Another new beer from Sheetz features strawberry and banana milkshake flavor

A brand new milkshake IPA and a returning favorite hazy IPA. To be clear, Silver City Brewery is not overtly calling it a milkshake IPA, but if it walks like a duck…. I am not sure if there’s an official or universally accepted definition, but if it is branded as an IPA and it incorporates milk sugar (lactose) along with adjunct flavors commonly found in a milkshake, I think that’s a pretty good place to start defining milkshake IPA. By now everyone knows that it is a very polarizing style of beer: some folks love it while others detest it.