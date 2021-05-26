Another new beer from Sheetz features strawberry and banana milkshake flavor
Just in time for summer, Sheetz has unveiled yet another unique beer that will be sold in limited quantities at its convenience stores. The Altoona-based chain announced the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer to date: Project I Scream, Brew Scream. Perfect on a hot day or poured over vanilla ice cream, this handcrafted beer is a strawberry and banana milkshake IPA brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Co.www.readingeagle.com