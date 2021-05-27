Teachers, parents express frustration as Philly school officials propose new school start times

PHILADELPHIA - Another twist for Philadelphia parents and students. While many suburbs have recently started school later, Philly is proposing starting even earlier. Teachers, students and families in the School District of Philadelphia thrown another curveball after a chaotic pandemic year, as they learn the district wants to change school start times in the fall. In some cases, by as much as two hours, according to the Philadelphia teachers union. Special education teacher David Malone says this change does not work for his school community.