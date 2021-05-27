Cancel
Saginaw, MI

CITY OF SAGINAW APPROVES 2022 PROPOSED BUDGET

By Angie Hendershot
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, MI (WJRT) – The Saginaw City Council has approved the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The fiscal year for the City of Saginaw is from July 1 to June 30. According to a press release, the proposed budget reflects the City’s commitment to provide quality services to residents, while preserving the City’s long-term financial viability. The total citywide budget is projected to be $132.4 million, which represents a $7.6 million, or 6.09% increase from the 2021 approved budgeted levels.

Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
