CITY OF SAGINAW APPROVES 2022 PROPOSED BUDGET

SAGINAW, MI (WJRT) – The Saginaw City Council has approved the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022. The fiscal year for the City of Saginaw is from July 1 to June 30. According to a press release, the proposed budget reflects the City’s commitment to provide quality services to residents, while preserving the City’s long-term financial viability. The total citywide budget is projected to be $132.4 million, which represents a $7.6 million, or 6.09% increase from the 2021 approved budgeted levels.