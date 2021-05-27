Upper Russian River Basin faces water restrictions

The Sonoma County Water Agency has gotten the OK to cut stream flows in the lower Russian River. The agency got permission yesterday to cut flows in the river by more than half in an effort to save water stored in Lake Sonoma. That means Sonoma Water, along with cities, and water districts, will have to use 20-percent less water from the Russian River as well. This morning, the State Water Board is also expected to act on emergency regulations that would allow it to suspend 24-hundred water rights within the Russian River depending on the severity of the drought.