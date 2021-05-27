Cancel
Upper Russian River Basin faces water restrictions

By Bay City News Foundation
San Mateo Daily Journal
 2021-05-27

To protect fish habitat and drinking water supplies during the current drought, the State Water Resources Control Board announced Wednesday it is restricting water diversions in the Upper Russian River basin. The restrictions affect 930 “junior” water rights holders whose rights date from after 1914 and come in the wake...

Gavin Newsom
#River Basin#Water Resources#Drought#Lake Sonoma#Upper Russian#The Water Board#Division Of Water Rights
Russian River to ebb as emergency measures approved

With the region's reservoirs dipping to historically lows, locals are being recruited into a water saving army--whether they like it or not. Within days, flows on the Russian River will drop nearly 60 percent, while 600,000 residents in Sonoma and Marin counties drawing drinking water from it are being told to cut usage by a fifth.
Europewinewaterwatch.org

Russian Riverkeepers: Uncharted Waters for the River This Summer

This past Sunday, while out on the River, we observed the clearest waters we can remember seeing in over 50 years. With 25+ feet of visibility, we could see the bottom of some of the deepest pools—from Geyserville to Healdsburg at Diggers Bend and Warnecke Ranch—it was incredible! Normally, we would be lucky to have 4-5 ft of visibility.
Trafficsoconews.org

Federal funds slated for Healdsburg Russian River rail bridge rehabilitation project

Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, announced last week that $13,606,840 in funds from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) may be slated for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) Healdsburg Russian River rail bridge rehabilitation project. The funds have been approved and awarded by the committee to be...
Harlan, IAswiowanewssource.com

Harlan, Sheldon adding water restrictions

SOUTHWEST IOWA — Drought conditions in the southwest Iowa area up through Thursday have caused some municipalities to restrict water use, with Audubon and now Harlan putting involuntary restrictions in place. Starting April 26, Harlan Municipal Utilities had been asking customers to voluntarily conserve water, but as of Friday, June...
Politicscounty10.com

Fire restrictions in effect on Wind River Reservation

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – BIA Forestry & Fire Management – Wind River Agency announced on Thursday evening that fire restrictions on the Wind River Reservation are now in effect until December 31st, 2021, or until conditions improve and the restrictions are lifted. Restrictions range from ag burning to fireworks....
Colorado Statecoyotegulch.blog

USGS Report: Assessment of Streamflow and Water Quality in the Upper #YampaRiver Basin, Colorado, 1992–2018

The Upper Yampa River Basin drains approximately 2,100 square miles west of the Continental Divide in north-western Colorado. There is a growing need to understand potential changes in the quantity and quality of water resources as the basin is undergoing increasing land and water development to support growing municipal, industrial, and recreational needs. The U.S. Geological Survey, in cooperation with stakeholders in the Upper Yampa River Basin water community, began a study to characterize and identify changes in streamflow and selected water-quality constituents, including suspended sediment, Kjeldahl nitrogen, total nitrogen, total phosphorus, and orthophosphate, in the basin. This study used streamflow and water-quality data from selected U.S. Geological Survey sites to provide a better understanding of how major factors, including land use, climate change, and geological features, may influence streamflow and water quality.
California Statewatereducation.org

California Water: In Russian River’s fabled vineyards, the harvest of a drought

Rich with promise and potential, the grapes that create the Russian River Valley’s famed wines are ripening in the intense midday heat. But soon they’ll face the fight of their lives, deprived of water as the state diverts scarce supplies from agriculture to the region’s thirsty cities and subdivisions. … [Last] week, in a contentious step, the State Water Resources Control Board unanimously approved an emergency regulation to halt agricultural diversions for up to 2,400 of the region’s water rights holders. Citing state law, the regulation prioritizes “health and safety,” saying agricultural use is “an unreasonable use of water and is prohibited.”
Mendocino County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Drought: Russian River vintners fear for harvest

POTTER VALLEY — Rich with promise and potential, the grapes that create the Russian River Valley’s famed wines are ripening in the intense midday heat. But soon they’ll face the fight of their lives, deprived of water as the state diverts scarce supplies from agriculture to the region’s thirsty cities and subdivisions.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Stream Flows to be Cut in Lower Russian River

The Sonoma County Water Agency has gotten the OK to cut stream flows in the lower Russian River. The agency got permission yesterday to cut flows in the river by more than half in an effort to save water stored in Lake Sonoma. That means Sonoma Water, along with cities, and water districts, will have to use 20-percent less water from the Russian River as well. This morning, the State Water Board is also expected to act on emergency regulations that would allow it to suspend 24-hundred water rights within the Russian River depending on the severity of the drought.
Virustigernet.com

Re: River water grows

Thanks, I'll remember that, but it's to late for those I had bc, I threw them all in the burn pile today when I was mowing the grass. I think you can fix that blossom rot on tomatoes with some calcium. I know you can add some crushed egg shells and maybe a couple of Tums.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

No plans to implement further water restrictions

Since the last drought, prohibited uses of water from California Water Service have been in effect, according to Marysville district operations manager Mary Jones. This week, Cal Water filed an updated water shortage contingency plan with the California Public Utilities Commission. If approved, it would authorize the ability to assess penalties for violations of prohibited uses and would become effective in mid-July.
wnax.com

Yankton Water Restrictions Possible

Despite a new, thirty-million-dollar water treatment plant and a high-capacity collector well, the City of Yankton could see water restrictions if the hot dry weather continues. City Manager Amy Leon says the water plant is easily keeping up with demand.. Leon says supplies needed to treat drinking water could be...
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

State authorizes sharply lower flows in Russian River, 20% cut for cities

Lower Russian River flows to be halved under state order to preserve stored supplies. What: State Water Resources Control Board hearing on curtailment order affecting 2,400 water rights. When: 9 a.m. Tuesday. For online links and more information: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/board_info/agendas/2021/jun/06_15_21_agenda_links.pdf. The Sonoma County water agency received permission Monday to immediately cut...