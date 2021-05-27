Pet Adoption Center staff completes training to improve volunteer program

We want to give an European dimension to the organisation’s activities. This project will mean the strengthening of the association’s internationalisation process. With the proposed project RECI will increase the quality of its projects, especially the activities towards the young people. They will live in a middle-size context community where young people do not have good feelings towards volunteering and participation. We want to work on this aspect, providing to the young people information about mobility project and volunteering as experiences for their personal and professional development. The involvement of young people in volunteering activities is fundamental. It’s fundamental for the community but even for the youngsters because they will improve their skills enjoying with other people in non-formal and informal education context.