Pet Adoption Center staff completes training to improve volunteer program

70 West Sentinel
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral members of the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center staff recently completed training to improve the quality of the shelter’s volunteer program. “Completing this training has empowered our staff to provide a better system for recruiting, training and leading our volunteers,” Division of Humane Services Director Katie Wills says. “With this improved structure and systemic approach to our volunteer program, we will have a better prepared, more engaged, team available to help us care for and find the right homes for our animals. And, it will enable our staff to provide a more valuable, rewarding experience for those who offer their time and talents to our shelter.”

www.70westsentinel.com
