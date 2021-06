(County Supervisors meet Tuesday)...The Board goes into Public Session at 10:00 am. During the meeting the Board will recognize New Bethel Baptist Church in Brawley on their 100th Anniversary. The Board will recieve a COVID 19 update from the Public Health Department. They will be asked to approve the purchase of vehicle for the County Ag Commissioners Department. The Board will be asked to adopt a resolution to opt-out of the requirement to implement Assembly Bill 1976 related to the adoption of Assisted Outpatient Treatment. A public hearing will be held to solicit input regarding the 2018 CDBG-Colonias reallocation of funds. Those interested can view the meeting via live stream, available on the County website.