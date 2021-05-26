Letter: Senators should 'continue prioritizing global health legislation and foreign aid'
Growing up in the Greater Seattle area has made me increasingly aware of the clear domestic poverty issue in the city. Luckily, our state senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have been working diligently to get the American Rescue Plan through Congress, and in March of this year, it was proven that their efforts did not go to waste. With this new plan in place, Washington state alone is provided with $404 million in rent and utility assistance for those experiencing housing instability or homelessness due to the pandemic.www.nwnews.com