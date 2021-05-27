The Metals Company Partners With Bjarke Ingels Group To Design Infrastructure For Mining Critical Minerals For EVs

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) is selling its Hawaii businesses to an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. The expected consideration of $3.83 per unit. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022. MIC Hawaii comprises primarily a combined regulated gas utility and unregulated distributor of propane, and several smaller businesses collectively engaged in efforts to reduce the cost and improve the reliability and sustainability of energy in Hawaii. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at closing, Argo will pay the merger consideration to unitholders, and fund transaction costs and fund a disposition payment to MIC’s external manager of approximately $82 million if the merger closes on or before July 1, 2022 or $57 million if the merger closes after this date. The disposition payment was calculated in accordance with the Disposition Agreement between MIC and the Company’s external manager dated October 30, 2019.