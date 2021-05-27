Aftermarket Tesla Accessories

The long wait is now over. Elon Musk recently unveiled the mindblowing details of his flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid. Don’t be fooled by the rather pedestrian name because this EV is insane. The body might look like a conventional Tesla Model S with some sporty treatments, but underneath is a Leviathan of epic capabilities. Here are the stats: 1,020 peak horsepower, 0-60 in 1.99 seconds, a 200 mph top speed, the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds, an all-electric range of 400+ miles, and 187 miles of charge in just 15 minutes. Musk claims it will beat any Porsche and be safer on the road than any Volvo. You can order one today and have one of the world’s quickest vehicles in your driveway for about the price of a well-optioned BMW 7-Series.