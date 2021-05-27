What Should You Bring On A Tesla Road Trip?
If you like reading about Tesla road trips, there are some great stories about family road trips, European road trips, winter road trips, skiing and snowboarding trips, and many more. There are also some helpful tips and tricks for electric road trips from several veterans of the road, including Brad Templeton, who had explained some useful charging strategies, and Steve Sasman, who took an epic 48-state road trip, visiting 107 Tesla stores.cleantechnica.com