Greene County, NY

New York state trooper among 7 people arrested in drug probe

By Freeman staff
Daily Freeman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOXSACKIE, N.Y. — A state trooper assigned to the Thruway has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance as part of a multicounty narcotics investigation that led to six other arrests, according to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, the DA's office and state police announced...

www.dailyfreeman.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Guns#State Trooper#Crime#New York State Police#County Police#Drug Possession#Police Bail#Thruway#Coxsackie Town Court#Saugerties Town Court#Arrests#Criminal Possession#Authorities#Misdemeanor Possession#Search Warrants#Possessed Cocaine#Criminal Sale#Controlled Substance#N Y
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Suspect Arrested In Curry Road Motel 6 Murder

Last week we heard of a bizarre incident at Motel 6 on Curry Road. On Tuesday, Colonie Police received a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a car crashing into the building. The accident ended up being a homicide, and now the police have one suspect in custody. Around...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Cairo, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties woman charged in fatal stabbing

TOWN OF CAIRO – A Saugerties woman is in the Greene County Jail charged with murder. State Police said Amber Akins, 40, allegedly stabbed Crystal Borne, 39, of Cairo, to death after a brief altercation. Police were called to a Lake Mills Road, Cairo address just after 1 a.m. on...
Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Saugerties, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

State Police arrested a Saugerties woman for Murder 2nd degree

State Police arrested a Saugerties woman for Murder 2nd degree. On May 14, 2021, the state police in Catskill arrested Amber C. Akins, age 40, of Saugerties, NY, for Murder 2nd Degree, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m.. troopers responded to a reported stabbing...
Saugerties, NYTimes Herald-Record

Saugerties woman charged with murder in Greene County

CAIRO - A woman from Saugerties in Ulster County was accused of a murder early Friday morning in neighboring Greene County. State police said troopers responded just after 1 a.m. to a report of a stabbing on Lake Mills Road in the town of Cairo in Greene County. They found...
Saratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany County, NYWNYT

McCoy reports 16 new Covid-19 cases in Albany County

There are 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Albany County since Saturday. There are now 131 active cases in the county, down from 133 yesterday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 21.6. Albany County has now reached 24,149 total positive cases to date. There were no...
Watervliet, NYTroy Record

Watervliet woman charged with drugged driving after crash

COLONIE, N.Y. — New York State Police in Latham recently arrested Heather J. Huffer, 43, of Watervliet. Huffer was charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. At approximately 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, state police responded...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Albany County, NYWNYT

Albany County confirms 22 new postive COVID-19 cases overnight

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday an increase of 22 new positive coronavirus cases in the county overnight. The county’s total amount of cases now 24,139. Among the new cases, eight had close contact with positive cases, 14 did not have clear sources of infection at this time and none are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.
Albany, NYTimes Union

18-year-old arrested in slaying of charter school student Chyna Forney

ALBANY— An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of Chyna Forney, 18, who was killed by a gunshot last week on Essex Street, police said Thursday. After an investigation by Albany’s Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit, Alvin Foy of Albany was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and was sent to the Albany County Jail.
Albany, NYWRGB

Former Albany Cop pleads guilty after 2019 assault captured on body cameras

ALBANY (WRGB) - - - An Albany police officer has pleaded guilty in an assault case from March 2019, and is resigning from the department. The county's district attorney's office announced Wednesday morning that 31-year-old Luke Deer of Albany pled guilty to one count of Assault in the Third Degree, which is a Class A Misdemeanor.