I love being a Minnesotan, I really do. But it’s days like today that make me sometimes wish that I wasn’t, or at least that things were different. The Minnesota Wild are crushing our dreams and just represent the latest example of Minnesota Sports optimism getting slapped across the face with a rude wakeup call from the rest of the league. You’ll hear from many that “they’re a year-or-two away from making a run”, and that may be true. But the fact that this phrase may as well be adopted as our state motto certainly is not a good thing.