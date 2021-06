Although many may know Anthony Ramos from playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Tony award-winning Broadway force known as Hamilton, the actor and musician has been working and grinding appearing in features such as White Girl, Patti Cake$, Monsters and Men, Trolls World Tour as well as TV series Will and Grace, Elena of Avalor, and the Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It. To further show his range, Ramos also appears in the current season of HBO’s In Treatment and is currently in production on the next Transformers movie.