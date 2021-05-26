Excellence is a Belief

I love industry economics. The lean times, while difficult, challenge us to be more innovative and intelligent. Our world has so many similarities to sports, and I love to draw comparisons. A great movie that exemplifies this is “Moneyball.” If you haven’t seen it I may spoil it for you here, but it’s been out for 10 years, so I have no qualms about it. It’s a true-to-life account of the 2002 Oakland Athletics stellar season tying the Yankees for wins league-wide. While they didn’t win the world series, they took a losing small market team and adjusted to their strengths, focusing on getting on base rather than hitting home runs. This hyper focused effort gave them an edge and a 20 win streak, a feat that had never been achieved in American League history. It’s a record that still stands today.