Ray, ND

Rain hit MonDak crops with what they needed most, even as wheat planting is nearly finished

By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com
Williston Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecipitation hit a wide swath of the MonDak with life-giving rain much needed by growers. Tom Wheeler in the Ray area reported getting a half inch on Friday and 1.22 inches on Sunday. “Wonderful rain,” he said. “Get crops started that were seeded in dry dirt. (That) will carry us...

