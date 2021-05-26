newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edina, MN

Edina resident Richard Thieme talks new book at virtual event

hometownsource.com
 3 days ago

Richard Thieme, an Edina resident, author and professional speaker who talks on security and intelligence matters as they relate to humanity, spoke about his new book, “Mobius: A Memoir,” at live-stream event last week. The event, hosted by Minneapolis-based Magers & Quinn Booksellers, features a conversation between Thieme and Jennifer...

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edina, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#Keynote Speaker#Technology Project#Aclu Speech#Book#Professional Speaker#March#Live Stream Event#Conversation#Security Conferences#American Spies#Modern Surveillance#Civil Liberties#Deception#Humanity#Edina Resident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
Related
Edina, MNsouthernminn.com

Twin Cities-based business aims to keep loved ones’ stories alive

One of Dietrich Nissen’s biggest regrets was not having a video recorded of his grandmother recalling the life she lived, despite her impressive storytelling ability. In 2006, Peggy Nissen had begun experiencing dementia and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s within the year. Grandson Nissen was devastated – and he didn’t want the same to happen to others and their loved ones. So, the third-generation Edina resident and former city employee decided to start a new business, called Inherited Stories, to ensure families didn’t miss out on chronicling a family members’ cherished memories.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Photos: Edina Garden Council hosts its 2021 Plant Sale

The Edina Garden Council hosted its 2021 Plant Sale this weekend. Its selection of commercial plants increased this year, for both annuals and perennials. Due to the Edina Garden Council’s work on the Tranquility Garden at Arneson Acres Park, they had ordered lots of perennials and were faced with a surplus. Those perennials were included in the sale. Proceeds from the sale go toward horticulture scholarships and improvements in Edina parks, like the Tranquility Garden, which is a project undertaken by the Garden Council to create an improved space for guests to relax.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

Life Time resumes growth plan

After pausing development activity during the pandemic, Life Time Inc. has restarted work on its numerous fitness centers, coworking spaces and multifamily housing projects. The Chanhassen-based fitness company has plans to open 14 new facilities this year, including a coworking space in downtown Minneapolis’ former YMCA building, and has hinted that it has plans to eventually open a new residential development in Edina. The company recently hired Mike Kaiman as its senior vice president of construction to guide ongoing and future developments.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Edina Art Fair 2021 canceled

The board of the 50th & France Business Association decided to cancel this year’s Edina Art Fair, according to City Manager Scott Neal’s Friday Report. The decision was made after careful consideration, the report said, stating that there are too many unknowns to provide its traditional art fair experience. The association is planning to host a series of other small-scale community events during the summer. Details can be found at 50thandfrance.com. The tentative date set for the 2022 Edina Art Fair is June 3-5.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Photos: EHS Thespians perform ‘Shakespeare in Love’

Edina High School students performed their show, “Shakespeare in Love” April 23-24 for a live audience of family and friends. The play, based on the screenplay by Marc Norman & Tom Stoppard, depicted a fictional relationship between Shakespeare and a young woman who attempts to be in one of his plays.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Photos: Edina celebrates Arbor Day

The city of Edina held its annual Arbor Day celebration this year with the planting of 10 trees on April 30 along the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail at Fred Richards Park. Half of the trees are species that cope well with a changing climate and the other half are pollinators.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Seven EHS students recognized in “Dear Poet” letter writing program

Seven Edina High School students were recently recognized for their participation in the American Academy of Poets’ “Dear Poet” letter-writing activity. “Dear Poet” is a multimedia education project that invites students in grades 5-12 to write letters in response to poems written and read by award-winning poets to celebrate National Poetry Month.
Edina, MNedinazephyrus.com

May 11 vote set to fund EPS technology and special education program

If you’ve driven around Edina recently, chances are you’ve seen at least one lawn sign reading ‘Vote Yes for EPS.’. These signs, and the corresponding ‘Vote Yes Edina’ movement, concern the renewal of a $10 million technology levy and approval for a $7 million bond issue. “This tech levy supports kids and adults and anyone in the district who needs support in the technology side of school,” Edina freshman Bennett Smalley said; he, along with fellow freshman Rhys McVann-Henklemann, became involved in the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign after making a C-Span video for their AP Government class. The tech levy originally passed in 2011 and is set to expire in June of 2021; the renewal is put to a vote among Edina residents. “Because this is a renewal, you’re not going to see a lot of differences because it’s already something we’re doing, [so all the] things around hardware and software and information systems like Schoology, and the infrastructures like cybersecurity,” Karen Gabler, a teacher at Normandale Community College and advocate for the ‘Vote Yes’ movement, said. “We want to help people make an informed decision; 28% of our school budget comes from voter-approved levies.”
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

City of Edina works to join Just Deeds Project

The city of Edina is working to join the Just Deeds Project to help homeowners who need free legal and title services to renounce discriminatory covenants from their property titles. In the past, discriminatory covenants were used to keep people of color from buying houses in certain Minnesota neighborhoods. According...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Edina Community Foundation to host Connecting With Kids Breakfast May 7

The Edina Community Foundation is hosting its Connecting with Kids Leadership Breakfast on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. This is an annual event where the foundation celebrates the contributions of adults and one student who make an impact on youth. This year, the foundation is honoring:. • Frannie Kuhs...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota couple on mission to save monarch butterflies

An Edina, Minnesota couple has made it their mission to save the dwindling monarch butterfly population. The monarch is the official state butterfly and in just a few weeks, millions of them will arrive here in Minnesota after migrating from Mexico. The monarch population has plunged over the last several...