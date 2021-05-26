Edina resident Richard Thieme talks new book at virtual event

If you’ve driven around Edina recently, chances are you’ve seen at least one lawn sign reading ‘Vote Yes for EPS.’. These signs, and the corresponding ‘Vote Yes Edina’ movement, concern the renewal of a $10 million technology levy and approval for a $7 million bond issue. “This tech levy supports kids and adults and anyone in the district who needs support in the technology side of school,” Edina freshman Bennett Smalley said; he, along with fellow freshman Rhys McVann-Henklemann, became involved in the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign after making a C-Span video for their AP Government class. The tech levy originally passed in 2011 and is set to expire in June of 2021; the renewal is put to a vote among Edina residents. “Because this is a renewal, you’re not going to see a lot of differences because it’s already something we’re doing, [so all the] things around hardware and software and information systems like Schoology, and the infrastructures like cybersecurity,” Karen Gabler, a teacher at Normandale Community College and advocate for the ‘Vote Yes’ movement, said. “We want to help people make an informed decision; 28% of our school budget comes from voter-approved levies.”