There really is no limit to what you can find on the internet. A system that was originally created to centralize all the world’s information and to support human communication has now morphed into some interconnected “place” with customs, lingo, and subcultures of its own. Some of those groups are good, some are bad, some are REALLY bad, and some are just outright odd. But it’s okay. Aside from the most unpleasant things, many people are actually amused by whatever new trend develops on the web, even if it is something they themselves don’t completely understand.