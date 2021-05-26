newsbreak-logo
Farmington, UT

Family Fun with Fox 13: Memorial Day Weekend

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA holiday weekend is coming up -- here's Family Fun with Fox 13 for Memorial Day Weekend, brought to you by Parents Empowered. Station Park in Farmington will have the 'Honor & Remember Utah's Fallen Service Members' boot display Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. This will be set up right next to Barnes & Noble, and it's free. Get the details by clicking here.

