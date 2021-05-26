Cancel
Edina, MN

Countryside teacher honored with Edina’s 2021 Teacher of the Year award

 8 days ago

The Edina Chamber of Commerce recognized Bryana Carlson, fourth-grade teacher at Countryside, as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Carlson joined Countryside in 2012 as a continuous progress teacher before spending a year teaching in Thailand. She became a National Board-certified teacher in December 2020. “Her nomination as Edina Chamber...

#School Curriculum#National Curriculum#Google Classroom#Virtual School#National Board#Google Meets#Royal Credit Union#Fourth Grade Teacher#Teaching Curriculum#Students#Parents#Countryside#Creativity#Collaboration#Individualized Attention#Commitment#Distance Learning#Objectives
