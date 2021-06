Williston Economic Development has been recognized with a marketing award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council for their Williston Works Podcast. The Mid-America Economic Development Council presented its annual Economic Development awards during the Virtual Best Practices Conference, held May 12 and 13. Award entries were accepted in two markets, large division for communities with a population over 50,000; and small division for communities with populations less than 50,000. Economic Development received the Small Division Marketing Program award, which recognizes an overall comprehensive marketing program to market a community, county, state, or region to a prospect; an Annual Report or Newsletter; Online Programs, and/or a Specific Program or Event.