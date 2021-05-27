Cancel
Military

Russian Spy Vessel Confirmed Off Hawai´i Coast

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe US Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor has confirmed the presence of a Russian spy vessel lingering in international waters off the coast of Hawai´i. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the ship has been loitering in the region off the island of Kaua´i for several days. As a result, a Missile Defense Agency missile test has been delayed, according to a report by the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

