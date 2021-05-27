Cancel
Idaho State

No One Wanted To Tell Me Idaho’s Mountain Goats Look Like Polar Bears?

By Angie
MIX 106
MIX 106
 23 days ago
I got into it with a co-worker today over the absolute polar bear like mountain goats the roam around the Idaho hills. He contends that these absolute cutest animals ever look nothing like polar bears. I contend he's a hater and lives to contradict me for amusement. What other reason could there be after I've showed him this clear evidence!

mix106radio.com
