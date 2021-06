Summary: No lead was safe in this one as the teams combined for 29 runs with St. Croix Falls holding on for a 16-13 decision. The Saints exploded for eight runs in the third to up their lead to 10-3 but Cumberland wouldn’t go away. The score grew to 13-8 after four innings and SCF led 16-9 after six. St. Croix Falls could not score in the seventh and Cumberland came back with four to cut the deficit to 16-13 but their rally fell short.