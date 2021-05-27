LeBron James Reacts To The Russell Westbrook Incident

By comparison, Riley’s transgressions appear relatively minor. So could James and the Heat reunite? Riley said Friday in an interview on Dan Le Batard’s radio show that he would be open to the possibility if James was (h/t Peter Botte of the New York Post). “I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key…That key is rusted now. “LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships…It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”