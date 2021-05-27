Cancel
Medical Science

Reducing COVID-19 burden with monoclonal antibodies and vaccination

By Sally Robertson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in the United States, the UK and France have shown that using antiviral monoclonal antibodies in combination with vaccination can be expected to suppress the transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS CoV-2) and reduce the burden of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) more than vaccination alone. The...

Travelroutesonline.com

New test center for Covid-19 PCR and antibody tests at Landvetter

Pursuant to the Swedish Act on Public Procurement, Swedavia has signed an agreement with ExpressCare to set up a test center at Göteborg Landvetter Airport. ExpressCare performs PCR and antibody tests around the clock every day of the week and has a laboratory in the airport-based test center for analyses. Analysis of the tests is carried out by Life Genomics, an ISO 15189-accredited laboratory. A travel certificate signed by a specialist doctor is issued for negative test results.
Cancerworldcapitaltimes.com

Monoclonal antibody prevents HIV infection in monkeys, study finds

An experimental, lab-made antibody can completely prevent nonhuman primates from being infected with the monkey form of HIV, new research published in Nature Communications shows. - Advertisement - The results will inform a future human clinical trial evaluating leronlimab as a potential pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, therapy to prevent human...
Sciencesky963.com

CDC COVID-19 Study shows mRNA Vaccines reduce Risk of Infection by 91% for Fully Vaccinated People

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2). “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” The findings come from four weeks of additional data collected in CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study of health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers. These groups are more likely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 because of their occupations. Preliminary results from this study were first announced in March 2021. In the new analysis, 3,975 participants completed weekly SARS-CoV-2 testing for 17 consecutive weeks (from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021) in eight U.S. locations. Participants self-collected nasal swabs that were laboratory tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. If the tests came back positive, the specimens were further tested to determine the amount of detectable virus in the nose (i.e., viral load) and the number of days that participants tested positive (i.e., viral shedding). Participants were followed over time and the data were analyzed according to vaccination status. To evaluate vaccine benefits, the study investigators accounted for the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the area and how consistently participants used personal protective equipment (PPE) at work and in the community. Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91 percent. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81 percent. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. To determine whether COVID-19 illness was milder, study participants who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 were combined into a single group and compared to unvaccinated, infected participants. Several findings indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated. For example, fully or partially vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 spent on average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days sick in bed. They also had about a 60 percent lower risk of developing symptoms, like fever or chills, compared to those who were unvaccinated. Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms. Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. For example, fully or partially vaccinated study participants had 40 percent less detectable virus in their nose (i.e., a lower viral load), and the virus was detected for six fewer days (i.e., viral shedding) compared to those who were unvaccinated when infected. In addition, people who were partially or fully vaccinated were 66 percent less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than one week compared to those who were unvaccinated. While these indicators are not a direct measure of a person’s ability to spread the virus, they have been correlated with reduced spread of other viruses, such as varicella and influenza. Overall, the study findings support CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in different settings and in different groups of people, such as different age groups and people with different health statuses.
Posted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug can now be administered subcutaneously

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were up 1.0% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said U.S. regulators had authorized a lower-dose and subcutaneous version of its COVID-19 antibody treatment. The updated emergency-use authorization now says that patients will receive a dose that is half the size of the original dose of the monoclonal antibody. In addition, providers can administer the drug using a subcutaneous injection instead of intravenous infusion when needed. Regeneron's antibody cocktail can be prescribed to people who are at least 12 years, have received a positive COVID-19 test, and have mild or moderate cases of COVID-19. The company also said it expects to get full approval for the antibody therapy from the Food and Drug Administration later this summer. Regeneron's stock is up 4.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.6%.
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA Approves Third COVID-19 Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

HealthDay News — A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests, the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant that is crippling India,...
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Single BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine dose reduces risk of COVID-19 by nearly 52%, matching clinical trial data

Results from large-scale vaccinations match findings from clinical trials for the BioNTech/Pfizer messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine. Data gathered from real-world vaccination programs following a single dose of Pfizer vaccine administration shows a reduction of 51.4% in infection risk and effectiveness of 54.4% against symptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), matching clinical trial results.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

A new hope: A novel vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and induces antibody production

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt and end lives around the world, and public health officials worldwide have recognized vaccines as the critical tools required for controlling the COVID-19 death toll and achieving a return to normal life. Several vaccines against COVID-19 are already in use, but the limited supplies of these vaccines and the possibility of safety and efficacy issues of the existing vaccines mean that it is important for scientists to develop more (and even better) vaccines. In fact, as of February 2021, 69 different vaccines are in various phases of clinical development.
Medical & Biotechiweller.com

Scientists detect delayed and reduced antibody responses after BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination …

Sumary of Scientists detect delayed and reduced antibody responses after BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in older adults:. They are at a higher risk of severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen.. The study, which appeared in the CDC Emerging Infectious Diseases, highlights the...
Los Angeles, CAEurekAlert

ACTG announces the addition of two monoclonal antibodies to ACTIV-2 outpatient treatment study for COVID-19

Los Angeles, Calif. - The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, today announced the addition of two monoclonal antibodies, BMS-986414 and BMS-986413, to the COVID-19 outpatient treatment study, ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial. BMS-986414 and BMS-986413 will be administered as subcutaneous injections (shots) given at one visit. ACTIV-2 includes both phase 2 and phase 3 evaluations of multiple investigational agents for treating early COVID-19 in a single trial. For information about enrolling in the trial, please visit the study website.
WorldMedicalXpress

Reducing COVID-19 transmission, boosting vaccine uptake among migrant populations

A new report, published today, presents evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on migrant populations in Europe. The report, commissioned by the European Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (ECDC), was researched and written by the Migrant Health Research Group from the Institute for Infection and Immunity at St George's, University of London. The findings provide evidence that certain migrant groups have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, while offering recommendations for reducing disease transmission and increasing vaccine uptake among migrant populations.
Pittsburgh, PAclinicaltrialsarena.com

Trial that pits Covid-19 monoclonal antibodies to weigh efficacy signals recruits 1,500 participants, with an interim analysis expected shortly

An investigator-led Phase III trial comparing authorised monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to treat Covid-19 has recruited approximately 1,500 participants to date, said investigator Dr David Huang, professor of Critical Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While he did not elaborate on when the study may be completed, Huang said an interim analysis on the data collected from recruited participants is underway and should be publicly available soon.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Experimental monoclonal antibody could be a new weapon against HIV epidemic

An experimental, lab-made antibody can completely prevent nonhuman primates from being infected with the monkey form of HIV, new research published in Nature Communications shows. The results will inform a future human clinical trial evaluating leronlimab as a potential pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, therapy to prevent human infection from the...
Public Healthwpr.org

Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Will Reduce Hours

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday it will reduce the hours of service for the six community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the state starting Monday. The clinics are located in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine and Rock counties. New clinic hours will vary by clinic, and will be based on local demand. Hours and appointments are available at https://vaccinate.wi.gov.
ScienceScience Now

Plasmodium falciparum Pf77 and male development gene 1 as vaccine antigens that induce potent transmission-reducing antibodies

You are currently viewing the abstract. Malaria vaccines that disrupt the Plasmodium life cycle in mosquitoes and reduce parasite transmission in endemic areas are termed transmission-blocking vaccines (TBVs). Despite decades of research, there are only a few Plasmodium falciparum antigens that indisputably and reproducibly demonstrate transmission-blocking immunity. So far, only two TBV candidates have advanced to phase 1/2 clinical testing with limited success. By applying an unbiased transcriptomics-based approach, we have identified Pf77 and male development gene 1 (PfMDV-1) as two P. falciparum TBV antigens that, upon immunization, induced antibodies that caused reductions in oocyst counts in Anopheles mosquito midguts in a standard membrane feeding assay. In-depth studies were performed to characterize the genetic diversity of, stage-specific expression by, and natural immunity to these two molecules to evaluate their suitability as TBV candidates. Pf77 and PfMDV-1 display limited antigenic polymorphism, are pan-developmentally expressed within the parasite, and induce naturally occurring antibodies in Ghanaian adults, which raises the prospect of natural boosting of vaccine-induced immune response in endemic regions. Together, these biological properties suggest that Pf77 and PfMDV-1 may warrant further investigation as TBV candidates.