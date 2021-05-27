Cancel
Oregon State

Nearly $13 million in emergency rental assistance available in Central Oregon

By Alec Nolan
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 22 days ago
(Update: Adding video, comments)

'A pretty sweet deal'

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Qualified Central Oregon renters can now submit applications to the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program for funding to pay rent, rent arrears, future rent and certain home utility costs, NeighborImpact officials said Wednesday.

NeighborImpact is the regional community action agency partnering with OHCS to administer approximately $12.9 million of OERAP funds in Central Oregon and is available to answer questions and assist folks with completing and submitting applications.

“The need for rent assistance during this unexpected and difficult time in history has been constant,” said NeighborImpact Bilingual Rent Relief Specialist Ingrid Sanchez. “We are very fortunate to have an awesome team of rent relief intake specialists who are able to help our Central Oregon community with providing rent assistance in such an efficient manner.”

NeighborImpact Executive Director Scott Cooper tells NewsChannel 21 they are looking to help out as many people as possible.

"We can pay unpaid back rent, and we can also pay rent forward for three months, plus we can pay some utility costs," Cooper said. "So this is a pretty sweet deal from the federal government for folks, which is intended to bail people out of the mess that COVID created for a lot of families."

Cooper added that they do not expect to have these types of resources for an extended period of time, so now is the time to act.

Every renter that applies through the state’s application portal will have their application reviewed by NeighborImpact, and relief resources will be distributed to those who meet the following federal eligibility requirements:

  • have income less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) which varies by county;
  • have an individual in the household who has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic;
  • demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to past-due rent or utilities.

Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until 2022 or until program funds run out. In most cases, payment will be made by NeighborImpact directly to the landlord or utility provider.

Those applying through NeighborImpact’s website will be redirected to the OERA portal, as required by the Treasury.

To find out more information about criteria or to apply to the OERAP program, visit www.oregonrentalassistance.org or www.neighborimpact.org/covid-rent-relief .

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local rants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org .

The post Nearly $13 million in emergency rental assistance available in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ .

