Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 923 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Happy, or 16 miles northeast of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Wayside to 11 miles west of Vigo Park to near Tulia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTY At 1259 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Wayside to 11 miles west of Vigo Park to near Tulia, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR EASTERN CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Happy to 6 miles northwest of Tulia to 5 miles northeast of Hart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart and Happy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claytonville, or 11 miles northeast of Plainview, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Silverton, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Chaves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Elkins, or 38 miles east of Roswell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Chaves County. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 194 and 196. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Swisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vigo Park, or 18 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1253 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Vigo Park, or 10 miles northeast of Tulia, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tulia, Happy, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Vigo Park, or 15 miles north of Silverton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Texas Tech University West Texas mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWISHER AND NORTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vigo Park, or 18 miles northwest of Silverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Vigo Park and Mackenzie Reservoir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plains, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY COUNTY At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Seagraves Airport, or 7 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH