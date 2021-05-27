Cancel
Lipscomb County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lipscomb THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
