Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE COUNTY At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Halfway, or 6 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Halfway and Seth Ward. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov