Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN HALE COUNTY At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Halfway, or 6 miles northwest of Hale Center, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Halfway and Seth Ward. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Chaves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 554 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Elkins, or 38 miles east of Roswell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Chaves County. This includes Highway 380 between Mile Markers 194 and 196. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY At 926 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brice, or 13 miles southwest of Clarendon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Briscoe County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL YOAKUM COUNTY At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Tokio, or 11 miles north of Seagraves, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Yoakum County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTY At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Plains, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 507 PM, nickel size hail was reported in Plains. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plains. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL QUAY COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Logan, or 21 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari and Logan. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, quarter size hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Seagraves, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 539 PM, one inch hail was reported nine miles southwest of Tokio. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tokio. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Plains, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Hereford to 5 miles south of Dimmitt to 4 miles northwest of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Terry County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Terry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with a haboob can quickly reduce visibility to near zero and deadly auto accidents have resulted from systems such as these. Target Area: Terry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Seagraves Airport, or 11 miles east of Seagraves, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This storm has also developed a haboob. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wellman. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Lehman, or 10 miles south of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton, Pep, Lehman and Whiteface. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Lehman, or 6 miles southeast of Morton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton, Pep, Lehman and Whiteface. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Will County in northeastern Illinois Newton County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana Lake County in northwestern Indiana Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Anne to near Hopkins Park to near Sheldon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Griffith and St. John. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 11 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 19 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 260. This includes... Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds, Porter County Fairgrounds, and US 41 Dragway. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GARZA COUNTY At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Justiceburg, or 10 miles east of Post, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Garza County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Justiceburg, or 10 miles west of Lake Alan Henry, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Justiceburg, or 8 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH