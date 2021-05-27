Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Will County in northeastern Illinois Newton County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana Lake County in northwestern Indiana Jasper County in northwestern Indiana * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Anne to near Hopkins Park to near Sheldon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Griffith and St. John. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 11 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 19 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 260. This includes... Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds, Porter County Fairgrounds, and US 41 Dragway. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH