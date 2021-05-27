Flood Warning issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Ellsworth The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Ellsworth County in central Kansas * Until 1100 AM CDT Thursday. * At 922 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Wilson, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Geneseo, Lorraine, Ellsworth Airport, Kanopolis Lake and Kanopolis State Park. Additional thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected during the overnight period. This will likely keep flooding conditions in the warned area through much of the night.