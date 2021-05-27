Round one in the books at Real Okie Championship

It’s an international touch atop the leaderboard Wednesday after 18 holes of the Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club.

Myles Creighton, a Canadian living in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Andreas Halvorsen of Larvik, Norway, shot 6-under par 64s and lead three others by one shot.

Both Creighton and Halvorsen put together five birdies and an eagle, going 31 on 1-9. For Creighton, that was his back nine on Wednesday, starting off on 10.

After a par at 1, Creighton had a odd-hole birdie run starting at the par-4 3 then continuing with the par-5 5th, par-4 7th and then eagled the par-5 9th.

Halvorsen, who started on 1, eagled the par 5 fifth in a streak over five holes that also netted birdies at the par-4 6th, par-3 8th and par-5 ninth.

Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio, Sam Stevens of Fort Worth and Tanner Gore of El Paso are at 5-under. Meissner and Stevens had six birdies.

Tanner Gore of El Paso also registered five birdies and an eagle. He had a 30 on 1-9 but bogeys at the par-4 10th and 15th put him a stroke back of the leaders. The 15th, normally a par-5 on the course, had a stroke dropped off par for this event.

Creighton, 25, whose hometown is Digby, Nova Scotia, played collegiately at Radford. He has played in two APT events this year, the last two tournaments. He tied for seventh in Shawnee May 12-15 and missed the cut at Fort Smith’s Hardscrabble Country Club.

The 24-year-old Halvorsen had risen to become one of the top juniors in the U.S. through the Tom Burnett Junior Golf Academy in St. Augustine, Fla., He skipped college and turned pro at 18, working his way through the Web.com Tour Q School. He won the April 7-10 event at Victoria (Texas) Country Club.

Brandon McIver of Billings, Mont., who won last week’s APT event at Fort Smith, is a group at 4-under 66. Last year’s champion, Sam Fidone of Lufkin, carded a 67. Fidone, whose fourth round last year included a 28 on the front nine, was 1-under there on Wednesday.

Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, the 2019 champion, is among 21 at 69.

The top Oklahoman is Ryell Reinertson of Norman. The former Oklahoma Sooner shot a 66. Oklahoma State ex Hayden Wood of Edmond is the group at 67.

Muskogee High senior-to-be Mesa Falleur, playing as an amateur, had a 1-under 69. James Fowler of Checotah, also an amateur ,shot 3-over.

The field will be cut to the top 35 percent and ties among the 147-member starting field after Thursday’s round.

SCORES

T1 Myles Creighton Palm Beach Gardens, FL 31-33--64 -6

T1 Andreas Halvorsen Larvik, Norway 31-33--64 -6

T3 Mitchell Meissner San Antonio, TX 33-32--65 -5

T3 Sam Stevens Fort Worth, TX 34-31--65 -5

T3 Tanner Gore El Paso, TX 30-35--65 -5

T6 Kade Stewart Tomball, TX 33-33--66 -4

T6 MJ Daffue Pretoria, South Africa 32-34--66 -4

T6 Preston Stanley Katy, TX 35-31--66 -4

T6 Jesse Bratz Colleyville, TX 34-32--66 -4

T6 Chase Barnes Houston, TX 33-33--66 -4

T6 Rylee Reinertson Norman, OK 34-32--66 -4

T6 Brandon McIver Billings, MT 32-34--66 -4

T6 Grant Schroeder Montgomery, TX 33-33--66 -4

T6 Carson Roberts Conway, AR 32-34--66 -4

T6 Bobby Hudson Dallas, TX 34-32--66 -4

T6 Connor Slane Birmingham, AL 35-31--66 -4

T17 Austin Jordan Benbrook, TX 34-33--67 -3

T17 Zahkai Brown Golden, CO 33-34--67 -3

T17 Martin Flores Frisco, TX 34-33--67 -3

T17 Ian Ansett Johannesburg, South Africa 35-32--67 -3

T17 Justin Warren Picton, AZ 34-33--67 -3

T17 Austin Gean Florence, AL 35-32--67 -3

T17 Hayden Wood Edmond, OK 32-35--67 -3

T17 Sam Fidone Lufkin, TX 34-33--67 -3

T17 Greg Eason Kissimmee, FL 37-30--67 -3

T17 Leandro Marelli Miami Beach, FL 33-34--67 -3

T17 Ben Hadden Shawnee, KS 34-33--67 -3

T17 Case Cochran Dallas, TX 35-32--67 -3

T29 Garrett May Carrollton, TX 34-34--68 -2

T29 Blake Pugh Southlake, TX 35-33--68 -2

T29 Matt Mabrey Sand Springs, OK 33-35--68 -2

T29 Zach Daroowala Cypress, TX 34-34--68 -2

T29 Casey Harty Albuquerque, NM 34-34--68 -2

T29 Matthew Sparks Owasso, OK 34-34--68 -2

T29 Curtis Reed Castroville, TX 35-33--68 -2

T29 John Greco San Jose, CA 37-31--68 -2

T29 Marco Scarola Fort Worth 34-34--68 -2

T29 Wesley Hunter Birmingham, AL 33-35--68 -2

T39 Rob Hudson Dallas, TX 34-35--69 -1

T39 Matt Echelmeier Columbia, MO 34-35--69 -1

T39 Zach James Whitesboro, TX 35-34--69 -1

T39 Jamey Taylor Houston, TX 37-32--69 -1

T39 Conner Godsey Rogersville, AL 36-33--69 -1

T39 Grady Brame, Jr Hammond, LA 35-34--69 -1

T39 Zachary Olsen Memphis, TN 35-34--69 -1

T39 Cody Banach Clear Lake City, TX 33-36--69 -1

T39 Kevin Kring Springfield, MO 35-34--69 -1

T39 Charles Kim Cedar Park, TX 34-35--69 -1

T39 Mesa Falleur (a) Muskogee, OK 35-34--69 -1

T39 Cory Churchman Fort Worth, TX 36-33--69 -1

T39 Brian Dwyer Southlake, TX 35-34--69 -1

T39 Jeff Burton Scottsdale, AZ 33-36--69 -1

T39 Blake Trimble Houston, TX 33-36--69 -1

T39 Brendon Jelley Tulsa, OK 33-36--69 -1

T39 Ryan Baca Sugar Land, TX 34-35--69 -1

T39 Tano Goya Ponte Vedra Beach 35-34--69 -1

T39 Brax McCarthy Fort Worth, TX 35-34--69 -1

T39 Sean Romero Texarkana, AR 36-33--69 -1

T39 Daniel Sutton Birmingham 33-36--69 -1

T60 John Hill San Antonio, Tx 35-35--70 E

T60 Peyton Wilhoit North Little Rock, AR 37-33--70 E

T60 Joseph Abella Plano, TX 37-33--70 E

T60 Hayden Foster Pottsboro, TX 36-34--70 E

T60 James Nitties Dallas TX 35-35--70 E

T60 Austin Terrell Kosciusko, MS 35-35--70 E

T60 Nick Scott Braselton, GA 34-36--70 E

T60 Austin Fox Austin, TX 35-35--70 E

T60 Grant Bennett Lewisville, TX 38-32--70 E

T60 Blaine Hale Dallas, TX 35-35--70 E

T60 Jeff Rein Cibolo, TX 34-36--70 E

T60 Taylor Bolm Scottsdale, AZ 32-38--70 E

T60 Andrew Hudson Fort Worth, TX 36-34--70 E

T60 Charlie Holland Dallas, TX 37-33--70 E

T60 Sean Jacklin Bradenton, FL 36-34--70 E

T60 Joshua Lee Fleming Island, FL 37-33--70 E

T60 Ian Barnes Warrensburg, MO 36-34--70 E

T77 Zach Bauchou Forest, VA 37-34--71 +1

T77 Michael Perras Pasadena, TX 37-34--71 +1

T77 Rocky Cleland Pearland, TX 37-34--71 +1

T77 Jake McCrory Deer Park, TX 34-37--71 +1

T77 James Ross The Woodlands, TX 38-33--71 +1

T77 Joe Baldeck III Clarkston, WA 33-38--71 +1

T77 Ryan Argotsinger Lees Summit, MO 34-37--71 +1

T77 Jackson Markham Dallas, TX 35-36--71 +1

T77 Brandon Pierce Covington, LA 38-33--71 +1

T77 Gage Ihrig Goodland, KS 35-36--71 +1

T77 Matthew Cheung Hong Kong 37-34--71 +1

T77 Lloyd Go Fontana, CA 37-34--71 +1

T77 Jeremiah Gilbert Argyle, TX 36-35--71 +1

T77 Patrick Lundy Myrtle Beach, SC 35-36--71 +1

T77 Coby Welch Phoenix, Arizona 36-35--71 +1

T77 Trey Cassity Katy, TX 37-34--71 +1

T93 Derek Fribbs Thornton, CO 36-36--72 +2

T93 Scott Newell Tulsa, OK 36-36--72 +2

T93 PJ Collier Houston, TX 37-35--72 +2

T93 Tate Fleming Pasadena, TX 37-35--72 +2

T93 Emilio Montalvo Mexico CIty, Mexico 36-36--72 +2

T93 Cristobal Del Solar Palm Beach Gardens, FL 35-37--72 +2

T93 Austin Connelly Roanoke, TX 38-34--72 +2

T93 Sam Triplett Paradise Valley, AZ 35-37--72 +2

T93 Steven Kupcho Westminster, CO 38-34--72 +2

T93 Logan McCracken Oklahoma City, OK 36-36--72 +2

T93 Angelo Leyvani San Antonio, TX 35-37--72 +2

T93 Andrew Romano Lone Tree, CO 37-35--72 +2

T105 James Fowler (a) Checotah, OK 36-37--73 +3

T105 Jordan Botwinick Germantown, TN 36-37--73 +3

T105 Kyle Pritchard Castroville, TX 38-35--73 +3

T105 Jeff Wibawa Houston, TX 39-34--73 +3

T105 Brett White Grand Rapids, MI 36-37--73 +3

T105 Andrew Wyatt United States 38-35--73 +3

T105 Carson Jacobs Alpharetta, GA 37-36--73 +3

T105 Shotaro Ban Las Vegas, NV 37-36--73 +3

T105 Pryce Beshoory Pearland, TX 38-35--73 +3

T105 Camden DeBonis The Woodlands, TX 37-36--73 +3

T115 Philip Nijoka Houston, TX 38-36--74 +4

T115 Jeff Wilson Austin, TX 40-34--74 +4

T115 Tanner Napier Paris, TX 36-38--74 +4

T115 Tavin Dugan Wamego, KS 37-37--74 +4

T115 Taylor Bibbs Dallas, TX 39-35--74 +4

T115 Hunter Robinson Dallas, TX 38-36--74 +4

T115 Chris Minton Houston, TX 40-34--74 +4

T115 Mark Walker Hurst, TX 41-33--74 +4

T123 Trent Whitekiller Sallisaw, OK 36-39--75 +5

T123 Alex Lee Sacramento, CA 39-36--75 +5

T123 Zach Partin Lewisville, TX 40-35--75 +5

T123 Stephen Osborne Dallas, TX 37-38--75 +5

T123 A. Alexander Hughes Tulsa, OK 40-35--75 +5

T123 JC Campbell Dallas, TX 38-37--75 +5

T123 Casey Fernandez Durant, OK 39-36--75 +5

T123 Cameron Bishop Tulsa, OK 38-37--75 +5

T131 Mark Budler Broken Arrow, OK 39-37--76 +6

T131 Kevin Graves Plano, TX 38-38--76 +6

T131 Matt Kemps Georgetown, TX 37-39--76 +6

T131 Papito Gonzalez McAllen, TX 38-38--76 +6

T131 Christopher Reinert Kansas City, MO 41-35--76 +6

T136 Jeremy Bates Quitman, Texas 36-41--77 +7

T136 Jax Johnson Tahlequah, OK 37-40--77 +7

T136 Wil Gibson (a) Jonesboro, AR 39-38--77 +7

T136 Camilo Carrasco Solar Santiago, Chile 40-37--77 +7

T136 Jeremy Dunham Derby, KS 39-38--77 +7

T136 Spencer Lane (a) Breckenridge, CO 39-38--77 +7

T142 Derek Chang Dallas, TX 38-40--78 +8

T142 Chapman Herwood Rockwall, Texas 40-38--78 +8

T144 Texas Harper Coahuila, Mexico 44-36--80 +10

T144 Michael Mendez Panama 40-40--80 +10

146 Tommy Riddle III Edmond, OK 39-42--81 +11

