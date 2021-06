“Thank goodness that we could tap into that market (last year), but it's not something that we're saying that we're just going to live by,” Calipari said Friday. For the second straight season, at least three or more experienced players have transferred to Kentucky via the transfer portal. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler will give the Wildcats experience next season in a time in which adding transfers was the best option for Calipari and his staff.