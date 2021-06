Guest written by Dana Friesen, Henderson Library District Digital Librarian. Learning about pelicans, rating different fast-food restaurants, and listening to your favorite comedians give medical advice may not seem like they have anything in common, but they share one small factor: They’re all themes for different podcasts! My absolute favorite thing to listen to when driving, riding the bus, or walking my dogs is to listen to a podcast. The best part is that most are available for FREE! All you need is a preferred device (I use my phone), and download your preferred podcast listening app (Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Audible, Spotify). Getting started may seem overwhelming based on how many podcasts are out there, so here are my top five all-time favorite podcasts to help: