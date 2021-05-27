This week’s CR softball games canceled; baseball prepares for home finale

Loyalsock (16-6) vs. Lake-Lehman (16-2) at Pittston, 4:30 p.m. Loyalsock road to states: In District 4, beat Mount Carmel, 12-2, and Central Columbia, 7-6, in eight innings. Loyalsock facts: The Lancers are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017 after capturing their first district title since that season. The Lancers have appeared in nine state tournaments since 2008, winning the 2008, 2013 and 2014 championships. Loyalsock has won seven straight games and handed Central just its third loss in 22 games after the Blue Jays swept the regular season series. Chase Cavanaugh, Joeb Schurer and Josh Rankey combined on a seven-hitter against Central and Spencer Gross hit a crucial two-out, two-run double for a second straight game. Rankey added a two-run single and Cavanaugh was 3 for 5. Nick Barone reached base three times and Loyalsock pitchers stranded game-tying or go-ahead runners on third five times. Loyalsock has hit well throughout the lineup during its winning streak. First baseman Matt Worth entered the district final with 16 hits in his previous seven games. Rankey and catcher Cooper Larson combined on the game’s biggest play against Central, catching the potential game-winning runner for the third out in the seventh inning a few inches before he slid home. Loyalsock has played in the district final in all but two of the last nine years.